Israeli drone strike kills son of senior Hezbollah operative in Syria

The "Golan Network," overseen by Daqduq, has been a significant Hezbollah terrorist presence along the Syrian border with the Golan Heights.

An Israeli drone strike in southwest Syria has reportedly resulted in the deaths of three members of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group.

The strike, which took place near the Golan Heights border region, resulted in the killing of Hasan Ali Daqdud, identified as the son of senior Hezbollah operative Ali Mussa Daqduq, according to reports.

The "Golan Network," overseen by Daqduq, has been a significant Hezbollah terrorist presence along the Syrian border with the Golan Heights.

Daqduq’s past involvement includes a capture by U.S. forces in Syria after his participation in a 2007 attack in Karbala, resulting in the deaths of five American soldiers.

(SANA via AP, File) File - In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows missiles flying into the sky near international airport, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

He was held in U.S. custody, accused of operating with Iranian support, but was released in 2012 after being transferred to Iraqi custody.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

The strike, confirmed to have killed a Syrian individual accompanying the Hezbollah operatives, was not confirmed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), who declined to comment on the incident in Quneitra, also known as Baath City, near the Golan Heights frontier.

Michael Giladi/Flash90 An old army bunker where the 1973 Kippur War TV series Valley of Tears was filmed, near Tel Saki, Golan Heights, Israel.

Israel has a history of targeting what it sees as Iran-linked objectives in Syria, where Tehran's influence has expanded significantly since its support for President Bashar Assad amid the civil war that began in 2011.