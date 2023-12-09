Sahar Baruch confirmed killed in Hamas captivity after October 7 abduction

During the attacks on October 7, Baruch's brother, Idan, also fell victim to the massacre carried out by Hamas

Sahar Baruch, aged 25, has been confirmed killed in Hamas captivity in Gaza after being abducted on October 7.

The news of his killed was disclosed in a joint statement issued by Kibbutz Beeri and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

During the attacks on October 7, Baruch's brother, Idan, also fell victim to the massacre carried out by Hamas.

Sahar was abducted by terrorists from Kibbutz Beeri, where he was with his grandmother and little brother when Hamas attacked.

A journalist films a report describing the scene of massacre and destruction at Kibbutz Be'eri.

Sahar ran back into his grandmother’s burning house to look for an inhaler for his brother, where subsequently his grandmother and brother were murdered and Sahar was taken hostage.

Une maison du kibboutz Beeri dans le sud d'Israël après l'attaque du Hamas du 7 octobre 2023

The community, joined by the Baruch family, which includes parents Tami and Roni, as well as siblings Guy and Niv, is advocating for the return of Sahar's remains as an integral part of any future hostage negotiations with the terrorist group.