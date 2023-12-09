IDF announces death of 5 soldiers, toll of Gaza operation up to 97

IDF's latest Gaza fatalities include nephew of ex-chief Eisenkot, who lost his son a day earlier

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit released on Saturday the names of the latest fallen soldiers in the war against Hamas, taking Israel's toll in the ground operation to 97.

The victims were named as follows: Master Sergeant (res.) Liav Atiya, 25, from Be'er Sheva. Master Sergeant (res.) Omri Ben Shachar, 25, from Givatayim. Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot, 19, from Eilat. Staff Sergeant Jonatan Dean Haim, 25, from Ramat Gan. Sergeant Haim Meir Eden, 20, from Rehovot.