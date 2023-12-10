Israel at War

IDF hit 250 Hamas targets in past day, dozens of terrorists arrested | LIVE UPDATES
Overnight, France intercepted Houthi drones in the Red Sea launched from Yemen, following threats from the group to attack ships traveling to Israel
Following threats from the Houthis to launch drones, a French frigate shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea area that were launched from Yemen. This comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have made ground in Gaza, leading to dozens of terrorists surrendering themselves with weapons raised above their heads.
The day prior, the IDF announced 5 soldiers died. To catch up on the full events of the war from Saturday, CLICK HERE.
Israel's Home Front Command says UAV incident in the north is 'over'
Rocket alert sirens sound again along Israel's northern border
Qatar says mediation efforts to renew truce between Israel-Hamas 'continuing'
The Prime Minister of Qatar says his country is "continuing to pressure Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire, even though the chances are diminishing."
He claimed that the hostages were released from captivity by Hamas as the result of negotiations, and not a result of the IDF's military activity.
Sirens sound along Israel's northern border amid fear of drone infiltration and rocket attack
Jordan complains of shrapnel falling on its field hospital in Gaza
The Jordanian army claimed that shrapnel damaged its field hospital in the Gaza Strip, following Israeli strikes in the area.
Within its statement, the Jordanian army clarified there were no casualties and that no significant damage was caused, citing its official military source.
"The medical teams in Gaza continue their humanitarian work for the residents of the Gaza Strip," the statement added.
IDF hits 250 targets in past day, including tunnel shafts and terrorist squads
In a morning statement, the IDF said its troops "located and destroyed many means of warfare, raided military sites, destroyed underground tunnel shafts and closed circles of fire on armed terrorist squads before they were able to attack."
The statement said a military communication site, belonging to Hamas, was located near a mosque in the southern Gaza Strip. A combined effort by ground and air units allowed the IDF to take control of the position.
"Fighters identified with the help of a drone an armed terrorist squad that was preparing to attack additional forces in the area and eliminated it," the IDF said about one effort to "close circles of fire," particularly before the attack can be carried out.
"The 188th Brigade Combat Team raided the military headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas and found many weapons used by the organization's terrorists, including Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, anti-tank launchers, ammunition and other military equipment," the statement concluded.
IDF arrests dozens of terrorists who surrendered in Gaza
IDF arrested dozens of arrests terrorists who surrendered in the Jabaliya region of Gaza, a second group that was published, following many who threw down their weapons instead of continuing to fight.
War will continue at its current intensity for another two months - report
The war in Gaza will continue at its current intensity for another two months, Kan Reshet Bet radio cited Israeli sources. While Ynet reported an estimate that 2024 in its entirety would be in a "war-mode."
Israel also plans to try to promote new agreements for the release of the hostages during these two months. Furthermore, in response to a request from the U.S. and for operational reasons, some residents of the Gaza Strip will be allowed to return to their homes in this time, according to the Kan report.
UN pushing to open Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing for trucks to enter Gaza
French frigate intercepted two Houthi drones in the Red Sea area
