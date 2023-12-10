Israel at War

IDF hits 250 targets in past day, including tunnel shafts and terrorist squads

In a morning statement, the IDF said its troops "located and destroyed many means of warfare, raided military sites, destroyed underground tunnel shafts and closed circles of fire on armed terrorist squads before they were able to attack."

The statement said a military communication site, belonging to Hamas, was located near a mosque in the southern Gaza Strip. A combined effort by ground and air units allowed the IDF to take control of the position.

"Fighters identified with the help of a drone an armed terrorist squad that was preparing to attack additional forces in the area and eliminated it," the IDF said about one effort to "close circles of fire," particularly before the attack can be carried out.

"The 188th Brigade Combat Team raided the military headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas and found many weapons used by the organization's terrorists, including Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, anti-tank launchers, ammunition and other military equipment," the statement concluded.