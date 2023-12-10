Over 500 IDF soldiers wounded in Gaza ground operation

This is the first official casualty toll provided by the Israeli military, though it has been regularly updating its death toll in Gaza, currently at 97

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that 559 of its troops were wounded since the launching of the ground operation against Hamas jihadists in Gaza. Some 300 of these were airlifted by helicopter out of the Palestinian enclave, the IDF said.

This is the first official casualty toll the Israeli military provided, though it has been regularly updating its death toll in Gaza, currently at 97.

Of those wounded 127 arrived to hospital in life-threatening condition, 213 were moderately wounded and 217 were lightly wounded.

Israel's war against the Gazan jihadists was sparked by the October 7 attack perpetrated by the Palestinians, the deadliest antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.