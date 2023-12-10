Blinken: Israel, not Washington, to decide when to end Gaza operation

The statement appears to contradict reports that the top U.S. diplomat set a deadline for Israel's ground operation

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday stated that that Jerusalem, not Washington, will determine when its war against Gazan jihadists is concluded.

The statement, made on Jake Tapper's CNN show, contradicts reports that the top U.S. diplomat set a deadline for Israel's ground operation, variously reported as "by the end of the year" or "early January."

“We have these discussions with Israel, including about the duration as well as how it’s prosecuting this campaign against Hamas. These are decisions for Israel to make,” he said.

Blinken also spoke about the State Department approval, on Saturday, of the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition.

“Israel is in combat right now with Hamas,” he said during television interviews. “And we want to make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against Hamas.”