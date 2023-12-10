IDF and Shin Bet eliminate Hamas battalion commander in airstrike

Before assuming the battalion's leadership, Karika specialized in training operators in anti-tank warfare within the Gaza City Brigade

In a joint effort, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and the Shin Bet security agency executed an airstrike that resulted in the death of Emad Karika, the newly appointed commander of Hamas' Shejaiya Battalion.

The move came after the previous commander of the battalion was killed during the conflict.

Guided by intelligence from the Amman and Shin Bet, the IDF targeted Karika, who previously served as the deputy commander of the Shejaiya Battalion since 2019.

Before assuming the battalion's leadership, Karika specialized in training operators in anti-tank warfare within the Gaza City Brigade.

IDF Spokesperson Emad Karika

Following the death of the former battalion commander during the ongoing conflict, Karika stepped into the role and actively participated in strategic decisions involving anti-tank tactics and incursions into the region.