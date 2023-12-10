Ex-Hamas minister: 'People in Gaza say that Sinwar and his men destroyed us'

"It's a group of madmen that Sinwar leads. They wiped out the Gaza Strip and set it back 200 years," he says

According to a Shin Bet investigation, Yousef Almansi, the former Hamas communications minister, criticized the Hamas leadership and its leader Yahya Sinwar, Israel's sworn enemy.

"It's a group of madmen that Sinwar leads. They wiped out the Gaza Strip and set it back 200 years," he says.

MAHMUD HAMS / AFP Le chef de l'aile politique du Hamas dans la bande de Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, participe à un rassemblement en faveur de la mosquée al-Aqsa de Jérusalem, le 1er octobre 2022.

In the Shin Bet investigation into Yousef Almansi, it appears in particular that he criticizes Hamas policies and talks about the damage, destruction and devastation that Hamas has inflicted on the Gaza Strip.

“People in the Gaza Strip say that Sinwar and his men destroyed us, we must get rid of them.”

Atia Mohammed/Flash90 Yahya Sinwar

"I haven't seen anyone in the Gaza Strip supporting Sinwar, no one likes him. There are people who, day and night, pray for God to free us from him," he said.

IDF spokesperson Hagari promised Sunday evening that Israel's mission was to eliminate Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, the leader of the al-qassam brigades in Gaza, and that the task would be accomplished successfully.