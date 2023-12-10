Hamas says no hostage will leave Gaza 'alive' without 'negotiation'

“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership, nor its supporters, will be able to recover their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation”

Hamas warned on Sunday that none of the hostages kidnapped during the October 7 attack still being held in the Gaza Strip would leave "alive" without negotiation and without "responding to the demands" of Hamas.

“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership, nor its supporters, will be able to recover their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation, and without responding to the demands of the resistance,” the spokesperson for the armed wing of the terrorist group, Abou Obeida, said in a video.

On December 1, Hamas ended a week-long truce that allowed the release of 105 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, including 80 Israeli hostages exchanged for 240 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

Avshalom Sassoni / Flash90 Yocheved Lifshitz, a former Hamas hostage, seen at a support rally calling for the release of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.

Qatar, which had mediated between Hamas and Israel, indicated that efforts remained underway to conclude a new truce and release new hostages, while stressing that the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip “narrowed the prospect” of success.

Israel - which has never published a list - has indicated that 137 hostages remain held in the Gaza Strip.