El Al passenger plane entered Lebanese airspace at beginning of war - report

An El Al Dreamliner passenger plane heading towards Fort Lauderdale in the United States inadvertently entered southern Lebanese airspace during the second day of the war with Hamas, according to a report from Israel Hayom.

The incident unfolded when the pilot, navigating storm clouds in the northern part of Israel, realized the need to divert around them.

In constant communication with both air force and civilian controllers, the pilot received instructions to maneuver around the storm clouds. During this diversion, the aircraft unintentionally entered Lebanese territory while navigating around the weather system.

JACK GUEZ / AFP An Israeli El Al Boeing 777-200 aircraft on the tarmac, at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, east of Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 20, 2020.

Controllers promptly directed the plane to reorient westward and exit Lebanese airspace. This unintended entry occurred amidst a highly active airspace due to the ongoing conflict, with flight routes altered for security reasons.

El Al conducted an extensive investigation into the incident, refining company procedures. Officials stress that at no point were passengers or crew endangered.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90 Smoke and flares during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

They note that authorities in another country can differentiate between passenger and military aircraft.

In response, El Al highlighted the operational necessity to modify flight routes during heightened security situations. Emphasizing passenger safety, they reiterated that the incident did not compromise the well-being or security of those onboard.