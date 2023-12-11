Rocker alert sirens sounded in the communities of Holit, Kerem Shalom, and Sdeh Avraham

Rocker alert sirens sounded in souther Israeli communities of Holit, Kerem Shalom, and Sdeh Avraham as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued fighting in Khan Yunis. No impact has been reported.

The day prior, the IDF reported eliminating Emad Karik, the new commander of Hamas' Shajaiya Battalion in the Gaza Strip. To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE.