Hostilities in north as IDF advances in Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
Rocker alert sirens sounded in the communities of Holit, Kerem Shalom, and Sdeh Avraham
Rocker alert sirens sounded in souther Israeli communities of Holit, Kerem Shalom, and Sdeh Avraham as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued fighting in Khan Yunis. No impact has been reported.
The day prior, the IDF reported eliminating Emad Karik, the new commander of Hamas' Shajaiya Battalion in the Gaza Strip. To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot, communities near Gaza border
IDF artillery returns fire in north following rocket launches from Lebanon
"Following the report regarding sirens that sounded in northern Israel, a number of launches from Lebanon toward Israel were identified. Six of the launches were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.
IDF artillery is striking the sources of the fire."
UN General Assembly likely to hold a vote on the Gaza ceasefire on Tuesday
6 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Ma'alot area intercepted, 2 more fall in open area - report
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel