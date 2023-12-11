The IDF also notified family of Major Gal Becher who died in a military car accident in southern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday released names of three soldiers killed in combat in the Gaza Strip. The military also notified the family of a major who died in a military car accident in southern Gaza.

This brings the ground operation in the Strip death toll up to 101.

IDF Spokesperson Major Gal Becher.

Sergeant major Etay Perry, 36, lived in Modiin, a city in central Israel. He was a part of the 5th Brigade’s 8111st Battalion.

Major Eviatar Cohen, 42, was from the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba. According to the IDF statement, he was a major in the 5th Brigade’s 8111st Battalion.

Sergeant major Gideon Ilani, 35, was from the Asa'el community in the West Bank. He fought with the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade's 2855th Battalion.

Major Gal Becher, 34, was from Oranit, a community in the West Bank. He was a part of the 36th Division and was killed "in a military-related traffic collision in southern Israel," said the IDF.

Read more stories like this >>

• Hamas says no hostage will leave Gaza 'alive' without 'negotiation' >>

• IDF and Shin Bet eliminate Hamas battalion commander in airstrike >>

• Over 500 IDF soldiers wounded in Gaza ground operation >>