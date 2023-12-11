IDF discloses details of costly operation in which three officers, two fighters died

The Israeli reserve soldiers were conducting a raid after terrorists fired from infrastructure which had been embedded in a southern Gaza Strip school area

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed details of an operation in which three officers and two fighters fell in battle, describing the raid on terrorist infrastructure as a complex embedded in the area of a school located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Shooting was carried out from the school area toward IDF troops. The fighters of the 8111 Battalion, under the 5th Brigade's combat team, responded by raiding the terrorist complex.

On Sunday, during fighting in the area, an explosive device was fired at the IDF troops. The terrorists were then identified and the Israeli soldiers returned fire, followed by aerial and armored support. According to the statement, the terrorists were eliminated and the terrorist infrastructure in the compound was destroyed.

IDF Spokesperson Sergeant major Etay Perry (Top-L), 36, from Modiin; Major Eviatar Cohen, 42, from Kfar Saba; Captain (res.) Eliya Yanovsky (Bottom-L), 24, from Jerusalem; Master sergeant (res.) Ari Yehiel Zenilman, 32, from Jerusalem; and Major (res.) Roman Bronshtein, 46, from Bat Yam.

During this battle, three officers and two fighters were killed from the 5th Brigade’s 8111 Battalion. Major (res.) Roman Bronshtein, 46, from Bat Yam; Major Eviatar Cohen, 42, from Kfar Saba; Captain (res.) Eliya Yanovsky, 24, from Jerusalem; Master sergeant (res.) Ari Yehiel Zenilman, 32, from Jerusalem; and Sergeant major (res.) Etay Perry, 36, from Modiin.

The headquarters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was also raided during the brigade’s operations in the area, according to the IDF statement. Many weapons, mortar bombs, explosive charges, technological equipment such as operating systems, intelligence documents were located, and a shaft leading to an underground infrastructure was destroyed.