Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza to open for screening humanitarian aid

In a move aimed at bolstering the humanitarian aid flow into the Gaza Strip, joint Israeli Defense Force (IDF) and Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) have decided to open security screening at the Nitzana Crossing and the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

The decision, reached on Monday following a security consultation, is part of an effort to enhance both the capabilities and volume of security screening for aid entering Gaza via the Rafah Crossing in Egypt.

Trucks loaded with essential supplies such as water, food, medical provisions, and shelter equipment will undergo rigorous screening at both the Nitzana and Kerem Shalom Crossings. Subsequently, the screened aid will be directed to international aid organizations operating in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing in Egypt.

Importantly, the decision underscores that no humanitarian supplies will be entering the Gaza Strip directly from Israel. Instead, all such aid will continue to be routed through the Rafah Crossing in Egypt, ensuring a streamlined and secure process for delivering essential resources to those in need in Gaza.

