'Global strike' as Palestinians rally for a ceasefire

Protests and strike across West Bank and East Jerusalem against Gaza operation, calls for ceasefire

Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem organized a widespread strike on Monday to protest against the Israeli Defense Force's (IDF) operations in the Gaza Strip.

The call for the strike, endorsed by various unions, led to the closure of stores, schools, and government buildings, with many residents participating in rallies across several West Bank cities.

The strike serves as a multifaceted expression of discontent, not only directed at the Israeli military's actions in Gaza but also against the United States for exercising its veto in the Security Council against a proposed truce.

Issam Abou Baker, a member of Fatah, the party of President Mahmoud Abbas, highlighted the broader political dimension of the strike.

"Today's strike is not only in solidarity with Gaza, but also against the United States, which used its veto in the Security Council against a truce," stated Abou Baker.

The streets of Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority's headquarters, were filled with demonstrators displaying a sizable banner listing the names of victims in Gaza. Families actively participated in the event, emphasizing their shared concern for the situation in Gaza.

Flash90 Empty street during a general strike in the West bank city of Ramallah on December 11, 2023

The impact of the strike extended to other cities, with Nablus and Hebron also witnessing significant participation.

"We expect the entire globe to join the strike," said the Palestinian National and Islamic Force. The strike has become global- for example in New York City protestors blocked the New York Times building in protest of its "Pro-Israel coverage."

According to several sources, major cities across the world will have protesters participating in a strike on Monday, Dec. 11, by not attending work or school, not visiting businesses and not spending money.