Israel at War

New hostage deal being discussed by Israeli, Qatari delegations in Europe - Arab report

Discrete meetings were taking place between an Israeli delegation and another from Qatar, in an undisclosed European capital, to discuss a new hostage deal with Hamas, a source revealed to the Saudi Elaph newspaper.

According to the senior diplomatic source, the delegations are working on preparing a new formula for a hostage release deal that includes Israeli women, children, elderly and young civilians, in addition to three senior IDF officers being held by Hamas after the October 7 massacres.

In return, the source says Israel would to release three hundred Palestinian prisoners, in addition to ten senior prisoners who are serving long sentences, including Marwan Barghouti, a leader in the Fatah movement, who was convicted on charges of murder for directing numerous terrorist attacks.