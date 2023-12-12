Israel at War

Israel facing threats from multiple fronts, Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon and Yemen | LIVE UPDATES
There have been reports of another international coalition being introduced to maintain peace on the Israel-Lebanon border, alongside the UN forces
Gaza residents continued to surrender in large numbers to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), though heavy fighting still takes place throughout the enclave. Tensions in the north were high on Monday, with reports of another international coalition being introduced to maintain peace on the Israel-Lebanon border alongside the UN forces.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Hezbollah confirms targeting IDF post near border with Lebanon
U.S. defense secretary and army chief of staff expected to visit Israel in coming week - report
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will arrive in Israel on Monday at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Galant.
The U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, is expected to arrive already on Thursday.
New hostage deal being discussed by Israeli, Qatari delegations in Europe - Arab report
Discrete meetings were taking place between an Israeli delegation and another from Qatar, in an undisclosed European capital, to discuss a new hostage deal with Hamas, a source revealed to the Saudi Elaph newspaper.
According to the senior diplomatic source, the delegations are working on preparing a new formula for a hostage release deal that includes Israeli women, children, elderly and young civilians, in addition to three senior IDF officers being held by Hamas after the October 7 massacres.
In return, the source says Israel would to release three hundred Palestinian prisoners, in addition to ten senior prisoners who are serving long sentences, including Marwan Barghouti, a leader in the Fatah movement, who was convicted on charges of murder for directing numerous terrorist attacks.
Houthis claim responsibility for attacking Norwegian-flagged Strinda tanker in the Red Sea
'I am Zionist,' says Biden at Hanukkah event held amid rise of antisemitism
With over 250 explosive heads, just one of many weapon depots found and destroyed in Gaza by the IDF
A mortar and rocket launching location was found by IDF ground forces who directed an aircraft that attacked and destroyed the launch site while it was in use.
The IDF soldiers then raided a building being used by the Hamas terrorists and located there "about 250 rockets, mortars and RPG missiles that were ready for use. Weapons and other military equipment were also found there."
In addition, a factory for the production of military equipment with hundreds of grenades, rockets and missiles on site was found and destroyed by the IDF.
Palestinian health ministry updates 4 dead in West Bank raid, 5th in critical condition
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken spoke with Netanyahu - report
IDF operating in Jenin area of West Bank, UAV eliminated 5 terrorists - report
IDF announces death of soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 105
Master sergeant (res.) Tzvika Lavi, from Eli, 30-years-old, was a fighter in the 699th battalion in the 551 Formation. He died of his wounds on Monday, after being mortally wounded on November 20, while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Commercial ship in Red Sea hit by Houthi missile
British maritime agency reports of an attempt to divert ship to a Yemen port
