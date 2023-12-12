IDF announces death of soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 105

Master sergeant (res.) Tzvika Lavi, from Eli, 30-years-old, was a fighter in the 699th battalion in the 551 Formation, mortally wounded on November 20

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday morning released the name of soldier who was mortally wounded in combat, fighting in the north of Gaza. In addition, the army stated two reservists were seriously wounded on Monday, while fighting in the southern Strip.

Master sergeant (res.) Tzvika Lavi, from Eli, 30-years-old, was a fighter in the 699th battalion in the 551 Formation. He died of his wounds on Monday, after being mortally wounded on November 20, while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Monday a costly battle in the southern Gaza Strip was announced by the IDF, in which three officers and two fighters were killed from the 5th Brigade’s 8111 Battalion. The following soldiers fell in combat.

Major (res.) Roman Bronshtein, 46, from Bat Yam; Major Eviatar Cohen, 42, from Kfar Saba; Captain (res.) Eliya Yanovsky, 24, from Jerusalem; Master sergeant (res.) Ari Yehiel Zenilman, 32, from Jerusalem; and Sergeant major (res.) Etay Perry, 36, from Modiin.

IDF Spokesperson Sergeant major Etay Perry (Top-L), 36, from Modiin; Major Eviatar Cohen, 42, from Kfar Saba; Captain (res.) Eliya Yanovsky (Bottom-L), 24, from Jerusalem; Master sergeant (res.) Ari Yehiel Zenilman, 32, from Jerusalem; and Major (res.) Roman Bronshtein, 46, from Bat Yam.

In addition, the IDF announced on Monday a sixth soldier died fighting in Gaza. Sergeant Major Gideon Ilani, 35, was from Asa'el. He fought with the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade's 2855th Battalion.

The IDF also disclosed that Major Gal Becher from Oranit was killed in a military-related traffic collision in southern Israel.