Houthis hit Norwegian-owned commercial vessel in Red Sea

As threats from the Iran-backed militants grow, Houthis launch anti-ship cruise missile off Yemen coast

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday reported anti-ship cruise missile launch by Houthis in the Bab-el-Mandeb in the Red Sea. The militants are said to have hit a Nowegian-owned commercial vessel.

"The [motor tanker] STRINDA reported damage causing a fire on-board, but no casualties at this time," read the CENTCOM report.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734419108366590302 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

CENTCOM stated that "there were no U.S. ships in the vicinity at the time of the attack, but the USS MASON responded to the STRINDA's mayday call and is currently rendering assistance."

Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility over the incident. However, the group's spokesperson Brig. General Yahya Saree said that an important announcement would be coming soon.

The attack comes after the militants threatened to attack any vessel believed to be either going to or coming from Israel. The incident falls in a series of similar attacks over the past weeks as tensions have risen in the region since the start of Israel's war against Hamas.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734362890193273052 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• Houthis threaten to target all Israel-bound ships in Red Sea >>

• U.S. imposes sanctions on alleged Houthi rebel financing network >>

• U.S. says Iran behind Houthi's attacks on Red Sea shipping >>