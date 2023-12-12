Clashes were reported from the Jenin area in the West Bank in the early hours of Tuesday

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday morning is reportedly conducting a raid in the Jenin area in the West Bank.

Israeli military's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is said to have killed at least four terrorists in the area. Another fighter is said to have been seriously wounded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734449209506427256 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier on Wednesday, an Israeli soldier was reported wounded in the IDF operation across the West Bank. The raid resulted in the arrest of 16 wanted persons as well as destruction of explosives laboratories and underground shafts.

Read more stories like this >>

• IDF says soldier lightly wounded during West Bank arrest raid >>

• Israel's security forces report 2 killed, 29 arrested in West Bank raid >>

• Clashes between IDF and Palestinians reported in Jenin, West Bank >>