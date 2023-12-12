Israel refutes allegations of using white phosphorus in Lebanon

"The primary smoke shells used by the IDF do not contain white phosphorus," the IDF spokesperson stated

Israel has denied accusations of deploying white phosphorus bombs in Lebanon following reports suggesting remnants of these munitions were discovered in the Bint Jbeil region after an October attack.

The Washington Post detailed the revelation, raising concerns among human rights groups, which indicated that the incident resulted in injuries to nine civilians, potentially warranting a war crime investigation.

In response to these claims, a spokesperson for the Israeli army promptly dismissed the allegations, affirming Israel's adherence to legal combat methods. "The primary smoke shells used by the IDF do not contain white phosphorus," the spokesperson stated.

Additionally, the IDF clarified that while they possess smoke shells containing white phosphorus, the use of these shells complies with international law and is based on operational and availability considerations compared to alternatives.

HAMZA AL-AJWEH (AFP) Photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows what appears to be white phosphorus incendiary devices falling on the town of Douma, in one of the last rebel pockets of Eastern Ghouta, east of Damascus

The IDF further clarified that the use of shells containing white phosphorus is restricted and not employed in urban areas, except in specific exceptional cases. They indicated that if used, it would be to expose Hezbollah targets while maintaining a commitment to using only this particular type of shell.

Meanwhile, the United States expressed concern over the reports, with White House spokesman John Kirby stating that they are inquiring further to gather additional information.

SAUL LOEB / AFP U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing in the White House in Washington, DC, United States, on September 16, 2022.

Kirby acknowledged that while phosphorus can serve military purposes such as illumination or camouflage, the usage should align with international laws governing warfare.