International Red Cross engages with hostage families amid calls for action

Amid the ongoing ordeal faced by families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, the head of the International Red Cross prepares to engage directly with these affected families.

Sarah Davies, the Public Relations Officer at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), provided deeper insights into the organization's efforts during an interview with i24NEWS.

Scheduled to visit Israel, Davies said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger aims to personally meet families affected by the hostage situation.

Davies underscored the organization's unwavering commitment to providing support and a platform for families to voice their concerns, frustrations, and emotions during these trying circumstances.

"Families have been enduring a heart-wrenching wait for over two months. Our priority in these discussions is to relentlessly pursue the release of the hostages, ensure immediate access for health assessments, provide necessary medical assistance, and facilitate family reunification," Davies shared.

Atia Mohammed/Flash90 Red Cross vehicles carrying released hostages who were the first to be released in a deal with Hamas, seen at Rafah crossing, Gaza Strip, November 24, 2023.

The main concern raised by families is the lack of ICRC access to the hostages, preventing crucial information regarding their well-being. Addressing this, Davies highlighted the ICRC's impartial stance and emphasized that access hinges on political agreements, stressing their neutral approach and dedicated engagement with involved parties.

Courtesy: AFP Ditza Heiman, 84, transferred by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists to the Red Cross in Rafiah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2023

The critique of bias in the ICRC's public statements, with more criticism seemingly directed towards Israel than Hamas, was addressed by Davies. She clarified the organization's core focus on civilian impact, asserting their avoidance of public condemnation and preference for direct dialogue with concerned parties.

Amid concerns over potential diversion of aid in Gaza by terrorist groups, Davies assured the implementation of a robust system to ensure aid reaches civilians. She underscored ongoing efforts to ensure assistance directly reaches those uninvolved in the conflict.

Red Cross Israel's FM Eli Cohen, families of Hamas hostages at the Red Cross in Geneva on November 14.

Former Israeli Ambassador Danny expressed apprehensions about the ICRC's effectiveness and credibility in handling the situation. In response, Davies reiterated the organization's tireless pursuit of every available avenue for hostage release, highlighting the challenging political negotiations beyond their direct involvement.

Davies concluded, stating, "Our relentless pursuit of resolution echoes our humanitarian principles. We navigate this complex scenario, deeply committed to assisting these families and advocating for the safe release of the hostages."