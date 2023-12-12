Israeli Navy successfully deploys 'Saar 6' missile ship in Red Sea

The 'Saar 6' model ship, named Ahi Magen, joined operational activities in the port of Eilat

The Israeli Navy has completed the deployment of four cutting-edge 'Saar 6' model warships.

The latest achievement saw a missile ship of this model venture into the Red Sea, where Israeli naval forces caused a significant blow to the maritime capabilities of the terrorist organization Hamas.

The a 'Saar 6' model ship, named Ahi Magen, joined operational activities in the port of Eilat. The completion of procedures for the fourth and final ship in the Saar 6 series was announced, underscoring an unprecedented pace in the installation and adjustment of state-of-the-art combat systems, positioning Israel at the forefront of naval defense.

Throughout the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israeli missile ships and standard security vessels have relentlessly targeted hundreds of assets linked to maneuvering forces.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734589183170162712 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Operations led by the Navy have resulted in the elimination of numerous Hamas operatives. The Israeli Navy also successfully targeted and neutralized a substantial number of high-ranking commanders within Hamas' naval force, significantly impacting their operational capabilities.

IDF Spokesperson Part of the Saar ship

Moreover, through collaborative efforts between the Navy's units, including operational headquarters, intelligence ships, and various technological units, the Israeli Navy successfully thwarted a series of unmanned submarines.

These submarines, believed to be aimed at causing damage to Israel at sea and along its shores, were neutralized through the coordinated actions of the Navy's fighting forces in the field.

Read more stories like this >>

• After Putin-Netanyahu talk, Russia demands Hamas releases hostages >>

• Iran says deal to buy Russian fighter jets, helicopters finalized >>

• U.S. says Iran behind Houthi's attacks on Red Sea shipping >>