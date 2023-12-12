Decoding disaster: the psychological side of the October 7 intelligence failure

"The Israeli intelligence ecosystem, while housing exceptionally analytical minds, lacks a proportional emphasis on social aptitude"

In the wake of the October 7th tragedy that claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis, predominantly civilians, at the hands of Hamas terrorists, questions about the profound intelligence failure continue to reverberate within Israel's discourse.

Offering his perspectives on this issue was Dr. Offer Grosbard, a distinguished clinical psychologist and author of the Cultural Code series published by Bengon University, who spoke to i24NEWS on the intelligence failure.

In the interview, Dr. Grosbard delved into structural issues within Israeli military intelligence, saying, "The Israeli intelligence ecosystem, while housing exceptionally analytical minds, lacks a proportional emphasis on social aptitude."

He emphasized the over-reliance on technology as a solution and the hierarchical nature of the military that restricts open, creative dialogue, preventing the exchange of vital insights.

Regarding external factors, Grosbard highlighted the tendency to impose Western ideologies on adversaries, stating, "Our mistake lies in assuming our adversaries think like us." He underscored the cultural disparity in interpreting concepts such as deterrence, where Western thought centers on damage and advantage, while adversaries may prioritize honor and humiliation.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Mossad Director David Barnea speaks during a Conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), in Tel Aviv, on September 10, 2023.

"The illusion of peace pervades our perceptions," Grosbard said, emphasizing the global misconception of adversaries' cultural nuances and emotional triggers. He said there is urgency for a comprehensive grasp of cross-cultural psychology to rectify these misconceptions.

Commenting on surveys indicating Palestinian support for certain actions, Dr. Grosbard unveiled the intricacies of communal thinking in the Arab world. "Responses align with societal expectations influenced by fear and incitement ingrained in teaching and socialization processes," he noted.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90 Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis, October 7, 2023

Looking forward to the post-war situation, Grosbard advocated internal reforms within Israeli intelligence, asserting, "We must encourage open communication and creative thinking to fortify intelligence capabilities."

Externally, he urged a deeper understanding of cross-cultural psychology, cautioning against presuming adversaries' thought processes mirror our own.