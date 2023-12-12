Netanyahu speaks on disagreements with U.S. for post-war plans in Gaza

The Israeli leader is firmly opposed to a takeover of the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian Authority

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday that Israel has "disagreements" with the United States over "post-Hamas" and hopes to reach an agreement on the matter.

The United States has repeatedly stated that it is in favor of the idea of ​​a "revitalized" Palestinian Authority taking control of the Gaza Strip after the war, with international organizations and potentially a peacekeeping force.

"I greatly appreciate American support for the destruction of Hamas and the return of our hostages. After intensive discussion with President Biden and his team, we received full support for ground intervention and to counter international pressure to end the war," Netanyahu said.

He added, "I want to clarify my position: I will not let Israel repeat the mistake of Oslo. After the enormous sacrifice of our citizens and soldiers, I will not introduce into Gaza those who educate about terrorism, support or finance it. Gaza will be neither a 'Hamasstan' nor a 'Fatahstan'."

Netanyahu has said in the past that he is in favor of security control of the Gaza Strip by Israel, while waiting for a solution that suits Israeli interests to emerge.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meets with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem on January 19, 2023.

The Prime Minister is due to meet U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday. The two men are expected to discuss "the timeline of the Gaza war" and the Israeli military's involvement in Gaza after the war.

On Monday evening, U.S. President Joe Biden said at a Hanukkah reception at the White House that the United States "will continue to provide military assistance to Israel until it rids itself of Hamas, but we have to be careful - they have to be careful. World public opinion can change overnight, we can't let that happen."

President Joe Biden waves after speaking during a Hanukkah reception in the White House on December 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.

“As I said after the October 7 attack, my commitment to the security of the Jewish people and the security of Israel, its right to exist as an independent Jewish state, is unwavering. "If there was no Israel, there would not be a single Jew in the world who would be safe," the president said, to loud applause from the audience.

“The warmth and connection I feel toward the Jewish community is undeniable.”

Biden added that "a few years ago I got in trouble and criticized when I said you don't have to be Jewish to be a Zionist, and I am a Zionist."