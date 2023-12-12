IDF recovers bodies of Hamas hostages Eden Zakaria and Ziv Dado in Gaza

The hostages were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Special Forces have successfully retrieved the bodies of hostages Eden Zakaria and (SGM) Ziv Dado during an operation conducted in Gaza.

The recovered remains were brought back to Israel in an effort led by IDF units.

Following an extensive identification process led by medical officials, military rabbis, the Institute of Forensic Medicine, and the Israel Police, IDF and Israel Police representatives officially notified the families of Eden Zakaria and (SGM) Ziv Dado on Tuesday.

Eden, aged 27, was abducted from the Re'im music festival, while (SGM) Ziv Dado, aged 36, was taken hostage while serving as a logistics supervisor in the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion. Until today, (SGM) Ziv Dado was acknowledged as a fallen soldier in captivity.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, the IDF assured the families of its unwavering support during this challenging time.

In the course of operations leading to the recovery of the bodies, two IDF reserve duty soldiers, (MSG) Gal Meir Eisenkot and (MSG) Eyal Meir Berkowitz, were killed in action, with additional soldiers sustaining injuries.

"Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all hostages home," stated the IDF Spokesperson. "We are collaborating closely with security agencies, utilizing all intelligence and operational capabilities to ensure the safe return of all hostages."