IDF begins to pump sea water in Hamas tunnels - report

The goal is to incapacitate and destroy these subterranean structures that have played a crucial role in supporting Hamas

In a strategic move to dismantle Hamas's extensive tunnel network in Gaza, Israel's military has initiated a unique approach: pumping seawater into the underground passageways, according to U.S. officials briefed on the ongoing operations.

The intensive effort to neutralize the underground infrastructure that has long facilitated Hamas's activities includes various techniques, with the flooding of tunnels from the Mediterranean being one of the key strategies in its early stages.

The Israeli military's multi-pronged approach underscores the determination to eliminate the tunnel network, which has posed a persistent security threat. While specific details about the operation remain classified, the use of seawater marks a novel tactic aimed at rendering the tunnels unusable.

This is a developing story