The IDF reports aircraft and tanks strikes in southern Lebanon and Syria following earlier series of rocket attacks on northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday reported hitting targets in southern Lebanon and Syria with tanks and aviation. The strikes follow a series of attacks on northern Israel earlier on Tuesday.

In Syria, the Israeli military reported hitting the Syrian Army infrastructure. As for Lebanon, the Hezbollah launcher is said to have been hit.

U.S. President Joe Biden, when asked about reports of the IDF flooding the Hamas tunnels in Gaza earlier on Tuesday, said: "There [are] assertions being made that there's no hostages in any of these tunnels. But I don't know that for a fact."