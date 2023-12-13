English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

IDF strikes 250 terrorist targets in Gaza over 24 hours | LIVE UPDATES

Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran and Matthias Inbari24NEWS Senior Correspondents
1 min read
Video poster
Live

The IDF reports aircraft and tanks strikes in southern Lebanon and Syria following earlier series of rocket attacks on northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday reported hitting targets in southern Lebanon and Syria with tanks and aviation. The strikes follow a series of attacks on northern Israel earlier on Tuesday.

In Syria, the Israeli military reported hitting the Syrian Army infrastructure. As for Lebanon, the Hezbollah launcher is said to have been hit.

U.S. President Joe Biden, when asked about reports of the IDF flooding the Hamas tunnels in Gaza earlier on Tuesday, said: "There [are] assertions being made that there's no hostages in any of these tunnels. But I don't know that for a fact."

Rocket alert sirens sound in Kibbutz Nir Oz, near Gaza border

IDF announces deaths of colonel and additional soldier also killed in Tuesday’s battle in northern Gaza

READ MORE HERE

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) investigating an incident near Oman shore

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734832087394353661

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

IDF strikes 250 terrorist targets in Gaza over 24 hours, thwarts rockets launch from Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday reported striking at 250 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the IDF troops discovered a terrorist cell in the area of Shejaiya in Gaza City. According to Israeli military, the cell "was en route to launch rockets toward Israel. The troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike the terrorist cell and rocket launcher."

IDF Spokesperson
IDF SpokespersonIDF tank in Gaza, December 13.

Rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border

Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot, in communities near Gaza border

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. surge 337% since October 7 - Anti-Defamation League

Rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border

UAE says it will only help rebuild Gaza if there is a U.S.-backed road map - report

The United Arab Emirates are said to "condition financial and political support for the reconstruction of Gaza’s infrastructure on a viable U.S.-backed path toward a two-state solution," the nation's ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh, told The Wall Street Journal.

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
AP Photo/Kamran JebreiliUAE ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh.

IDF operating in Bethlehem and Jenin in the West Bank - Palestinian media reports

This article received 0 comments