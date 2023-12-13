IDF strikes 250 terrorist targets in Gaza over 24 hours | LIVE UPDATES
The IDF reports aircraft and tanks strikes in southern Lebanon and Syria following earlier series of rocket attacks on northern Israel
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday reported hitting targets in southern Lebanon and Syria with tanks and aviation. The strikes follow a series of attacks on northern Israel earlier on Tuesday.
In Syria, the Israeli military reported hitting the Syrian Army infrastructure. As for Lebanon, the Hezbollah launcher is said to have been hit.
U.S. President Joe Biden, when asked about reports of the IDF flooding the Hamas tunnels in Gaza earlier on Tuesday, said: "There [are] assertions being made that there's no hostages in any of these tunnels. But I don't know that for a fact."
Rocket alert sirens sound in Kibbutz Nir Oz, near Gaza border
IDF announces deaths of colonel and additional soldier also killed in Tuesday’s battle in northern Gaza
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) investigating an incident near Oman shore
IDF strikes 250 terrorist targets in Gaza over 24 hours, thwarts rockets launch from Gaza City
The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday reported striking at 250 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip.
Additionally, the IDF troops discovered a terrorist cell in the area of Shejaiya in Gaza City. According to Israeli military, the cell "was en route to launch rockets toward Israel. The troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike the terrorist cell and rocket launcher."
Rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border
Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot, in communities near Gaza border
Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. surge 337% since October 7 - Anti-Defamation League
Rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border
UAE says it will only help rebuild Gaza if there is a U.S.-backed road map - report
The United Arab Emirates are said to "condition financial and political support for the reconstruction of Gaza’s infrastructure on a viable U.S.-backed path toward a two-state solution," the nation's ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh, told The Wall Street Journal.
IDF operating in Bethlehem and Jenin in the West Bank - Palestinian media reports