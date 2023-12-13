IDF announces death of 10 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground op to 115

The names are Itzhak Ben Basat, Tomer Grinberg, Roei Meldas, Moshe Avram Bar On, Ben Shelly, Liel Hayo, Achia Daskal, Oriya Yaakov, Eran Aloni and Rom Hecht

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday deaths of 10 soldiers, most of whom were killed in the same area, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 115.

In the Kasbah area of Gaza Strip neighborhood of Sajaiya, seven of the soldiers were killed while operating in a tight urban space, during which an explosive charge went off, and a second charge exploded when a rescue team arrived. There were seven Golani fighters that fell and two from the rescue unit.

Following the IDF announcement, the Binyamin Regional Council released a statement that its resident Colonel Itzhak Ben Basat also fell in battle. He also previously served as a deputy head of the council.

The IDF shortly after confirmed Colonel Ben Basat, 44, fell in combat, and announced the death of another Golani soldier, Sergeant Eran Aloni, 19, from Ofakim. This brought the total fallen soldiers in the same area to nine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734843154434539794 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lieutenant colonel Tomer Greenberg, from Almog, 35-years-old, was a commander of the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, and was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Major Roei Meldas, from Afula, 23-years-old, was a company commander in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, and was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. He was promoted from the rank of captain after his death.

Major Moshe Avram Bar On, from Ra'anana, 23-years-old, was a company commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, and was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. He was promoted from the rank of captain after his death.

Sergeant Achia Daskal, from Haifa, 19-years-old, was a fighter in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, and was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. He was promoted from the rank of corporal after his death.

IDF Spokesperson Rom Hecht (top-left), Ben Shelly, Liel Hayo, Oriya Yaakov, Achia Daskal (bottom-left), Moshe Avram Bar On, Roei Meldas, and Tomer Grinberg.

Captain Liel Hayo, from Shoham, 23-years-old, was a platoon commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip. He was promoted from the rank of lieutenant after his death.

Major Ben Shelly, from Kidron, 26-years-old, was a commander of a platoon of fighters in the Special Rescue Tactical Unit (669), and was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class Rom Hecht, from Givatayim, 20-years-old, was a fighter in the Special Rescue Tactical Unit (669), and fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. He was promoted after his death.

Staff sergeant Oriya Yaakov, from Ashkelon, 19-years-old, was a fighter in Battalion 614, the School of Combat Engineering, and was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, in a separate incident than the Golani Brigade and Rescue team. He was promoted after his death.

The Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion, from whom Greenberg and Meldas belonged, had lost 41 soldiers on October 7. The fallen lieutenant colonel was part of a team that rescued orphaned baby twins in Kibbutz Kfar Aza.