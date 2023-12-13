Biden points to hostages when asked about Gaza tunnel flooding reports

'There [are] assertions being made that there's no hostages in any of these tunnels. But I don't know that for a fact,' said U.S. President

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday declined to directly answer a question on reports that Israel was pumping seawater into Hamas's Gaza tunnel complex, referring only to assertions that there were no hostages in the areas targeted.

Citing unnamed U.S. officials, the Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Israel had recently begun pumping seawater into the terrorists' vast labyrinth of tunnels underneath Gaza, in a process that is said to likely take weeks.

IDF Spokesperson A tunnel shaft located near an IDF fortified embarkment.

ABC News later published a similar report and said that the flooding appeared limited as Israel evaluates the strategy's effectiveness.

Responding to a question about the reports at a press conference in Washington, Biden said: "With regard to the flooding of the tunnels. I'm not at lib-, well. There [are] assertions being made that there's no hostages in any of these tunnels. But I don't know that for a fact."

U.S. President added: "I do know that, though, every civilian death is an absolute tragedy, and Israel has stated its intent, as I said, to match its words with actions."

The statement comes after Biden called on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change the makeup of the government coalition, saying that the current Israeli government "does not [want] a two-state solution" with the Palestinians.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734679577690038782 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The WSJ, citing Biden administration officials, said the flooding could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the militant group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions. Other officials have also expressed concerns that the seawater would endanger Gaza's fresh water supply, the WSJ added.

Read more stories like this >>

• IDF begins to pump sea water in Hamas tunnels - report >>

• Biden calls on Netanyahu to change makeup of government coalition >>

• Netanyahu speaks on disagreements with U.S. for post-war plans in Gaza >>