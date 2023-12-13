Russia calls for UN conference to solve Palestinian-Israeli conflict 'forever'

The Russian foreign minister suggested all five Security Council permanent members take part, along with three Arab and Muslim organizations

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated a conference was needed to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict "forever," suggesting that the UN Security Council permanent members take part, headed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as three Arab and Muslim international organizations.

"The only way for this problem to be solved forever, and to be solved in a just way, is to hold an international conference with all five permanent members of the UN Security Council," Lavrov told Russian senators.

(AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In addition to Russia, France, China, the UK and the United States, Lavrov said the conference should include representatives of countries from the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"The UN should play a leading role in convening such an event," he said, adding "I trust that the UN Secretary General is quite capable of such an initiative."

The foreign minister ensured that Moscow was doing everything in its power to release hostages taken by Hamas during its attack on October 7, following reports that Russia demanded their release after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lavrov concluded that the "continuing injustice against the Palestinian people, to whom the creation of a Palestinian state was promised... fuels very serious terrorist and extremist sentiments."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had itself conditioned further assistance to Gaza upon a "viable two-state solution plan, a road map that is serious."