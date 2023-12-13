Hamas leaders evacuate Doha offices due to security concerns - report

Another senior Hamas member has reportedly left Lebanon for Turkey

At least three senior Hamas members, along with their managers and drivers, have recently left the Qatar for an unknown destination. According to KAN Arabic language channel's report citing sources in Doha, terrorist leaders turned off their mobile phones and do not accept calls.

Some of the Hamas leaders are believed to have headed for Algeria - the country that has maintained special relationship with the group.

KHALED DESOUKI / AFP Saleh al-Arouri, a senior Hamas member.

Separately, Kan on Tuesday reported that Saleh al-Arouri, a senior Hamas member, left his usual residence in Lebanon's capital Beirut and flew to Turkey.

These departures come after Doha informed Hamas that Qatari authorities would no longer be able to ensure their security citing the threat imposed by Israeli security services.

Earlier in December, Shin Bet's chief Ronen Bar vowed to eliminate Hamas wherever its members may be. “We will look for them everywhere: in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar, everywhere. It will take a few years, but we will do it," he stated.

