Question of post-war Gaza leads to tensions in Hamas

The disagreement emerged after some Hamas leaders sought cooperation with the PA in governing Gaza when the war ends

Deep disagreements emerged recently between Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and other senior officials, according to Palestinian sources cited by N12.

Some senior members of the terrorist group - including Khaled Mashal, Khalil al-Haya and Ismail Haniye - are said to have recently negotiated with the delegation from the Palestinian Authority (PA) on the matter of the Gaza Strip post-war governance. The talks have reportedly caused Sinwar's strong negative reaction.

MAHMUD HAMS / AFP The head of Hamas' political wing in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, takes part in a rally in support of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, October 1, 2022.

According to the sources cited by N12, those Hamas officials expressed their interest in creating unified Palestinian leadership together with the PA.

Sinwar is said to have learned about the initiative while hiding in the Gaza tunnel, also based on the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) assumption on his location. He reportedly demanded immediate cease of such negotiations.

The disagreement over the governance of the Strip illustrates the two approaches present among the Hamas leaders. Some allegedly believe that time has come to start preparations for the post-war stage.

Others, like Sinwar himself, insist that the war has not yet been lost. Hence, from their perspective, such discussions are essentially preemptive.

