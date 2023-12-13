Algeria to provide medical treatment for Palestinian children

The country is preparing to transfer and hospitalize about 400 children who have sustained injuries during the ongoing fighting

In a humanitarian effort, Algeria has announced plans to welcome 400 Palestinian children injured during the recent Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip.

According to an official source quoted by the Algerian News Agency on Tuesday, the injured children will receive treatment in both civil and military hospitals located in the provinces of Algiers, Oran, and Constantine.

The exact arrival date for these children has not been clarified by Algerian authorities. However, it is anticipated that they will be transported by equipped military aircraft, possibly from the Egyptian Al-Arish Airport.

This move comes as a response to the reported escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza reported last Monday that the death toll from since Israel's ground invasion could be close to18,000.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army revealed on Wednesday that 10 soldiers were killed in recent clashes in the northern Gaza Strip. Among the casualties was a battalion commander in Golani, bringing the total death toll in the ground offensive against Hamas to 115 since the devastating conflict began on October 7.