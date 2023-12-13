Hamas terrorist's hospitalization in Israel sparks controversy and renewed debates

A Hamas terrorist wounded in a battle against IDF forces in the Gaza Strip has been admitted to Hasharon Hospital in Petah Tikva for medical treatment.

The terrorist suffered injuries to his limbs, underwent surgical procedures, and is currently being hospitalized in the surgical department.

This incident has reignited past debates surrounding the hospitalization of terrorists at civilian medical facilities.

During the initial days of the conflict, particularly after the October 7th massacre, criticism mounted over the practice of treating terrorists alongside civilians or soldiers injured in attacks.

Two months ago, soccer fans from the La Familia fans association protested at Tel Hashomer Hospital upon learning that a terrorist was receiving medical care there. The demonstration escalated into a violent confrontation, leading to two fans being arrested by the police.

At that time, hospitals nationwide clarified their stance, asserting that they were not providing medical treatment to terrorists.