Escaped from the zoo: soldiers spot monkeys on Gaza rooftops

A skeptical commander says to his soldiers, 'Listen, we've been here for two weeks. Have you started hallucinating?"

Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldiers from the Geffen Battalion recently found themselves face to face with some unlikely residents on the roof of a building—monkeys.

The troop operating in the area was taken by surprise when they noticed these curious creatures, believed to have escaped from a local zoo.

"One of the teams was walking in two columns, and then one of the soldiers said he saw something; but it wasn't humans, it was monkeys," recounted a soldier from the battalion. The surprising discovery led to a comical exchange between the soldiers and their commander. "

The commander responded to that soldier: 'Listen, we've been here for two weeks. Have you started hallucinating?'" Despite initial skepticism, it turned out that the soldier was indeed onto something.

"We raised our heads and saw these monkeys walking around. We returned to our position and continued to observe.

There is a group of monkeys here that have taken over a house, appearing in the window and on the balcony," shared the soldier, highlighting the amusing presence of the primate escapees.