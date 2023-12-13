IDF plans to maintain presence in northern Gaza post-conflict

Israeli oversight will ensure a gradual process to prevent any potential infiltration of terrorists among those returning to the north

Amid the ongoing intense fighting in the Gaza Strip, Israeli authorities have conveyed their intentions to the United States of sustaining a considerable military presence in the northern regions of the area even after the current phase of hostilities subsides, according to senior Israeli officials.

The decision implies that the return of approximately one million Palestinians who were displaced from the northern regions due to the conflict won't be immediate. Israeli oversight will ensure a gradual process to prevent any potential infiltration of terrorists among those returning.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are anticipated to retain a presence with stationed soldiers in key areas like Beit Hanoun and Gaza City.

While the military deployment might extend beyond these locations, Israeli authorities have reiterated that their intentions don't involve annexation or resettlement in the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed ABED / AFP Palestinians fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk on a road on November 8, 2023

Regarding the future disposition of the Gaza Strip post-Hamas, in the event of disagreement between Israel and the United States, with the latter leaning towards entrusting the territory to the Palestinian Authority, there exists a mutual consensus between the two allies: the maintenance of an Israeli military presence in specific zones within the Gaza Strip.