Wartime poll among Palestinians reveals support for Hamas, disapproval of Palestinian Authority
The U.S. has advocated for the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA), currently led by Abbas, to eventually take control of Gaza
In a recent wartime opinion poll among Palestinians, published on Wednesday, a notable surge in support for Hamas has been identified.
The findings also indicate an overwhelming rejection of Western-backed President Mahmoud Abbas, with nearly 90% of respondents expressing the opinion that he should resign.
The results, compiled by a Palestinian pollster, suggest potential challenges for the Biden administration's postwar strategy for Gaza. Additionally, the findings cast doubts on Israel's objective of dismantling Hamas' military and governing capabilities.
The U.S. has advocated for the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA), currently led by Abbas, to eventually take control of Gaza. This proposition aims to facilitate the administration of both territories as a preliminary step toward Palestinian statehood. While the U.S. has emphasized the need for revitalizing the PA, it remains unclear whether this entails leadership changes.
Arab allies of the U.S. have indicated their willingness to participate in post-war reconstruction efforts contingent upon a credible push toward a two-state solution. However, the prospects of such a resolution appear slim under the Netanyahu government, which is dominated by opponents of PA-ruled Palestinian statehood.