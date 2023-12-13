Tal left behind his wife Ella, three children, 9-year-old twins and a 6-year-old boy, his father Zohar and his sister Or

In a heartbreaking development for the tight-knit community of Nir Yitzhak, Tal Chaimi, a 41-year-old third-generation member of the kibbutz and part of the Nir Yitzhak rapid response team, has been confirmed dead.

Since October 7th, he was presumed kidnapped but Wednesday the Israeli government confirmed evidence of his death.

Chaimi was assumed to be captured by Hamas on October 7 while defending the kibbutz, was part of the emergency squad that responded when it seemed terrorists were infiltrating the area.

Tal left behind his wife Ella, three children, 9-year-old twins and a 6-year-old boy, his father Zohar and his sister Or.

While terrorists managed to reach some homes in Nir Yitzhak, they did not reach Tal and Ella's residence that day.

His wife and children were relocated to Beersheba and then to Eilat, where Ella, along with her children and the rest of the kibbutz, has been coping with the aftermath of this loss.

