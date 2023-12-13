Biden said at a candle lighting ceremony, "You don’t have to be Jewish to be a Zionist, and I am a Zionist"

U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held an in-person meeting with 13 family members of Americans currently held hostage by Hamas.

This marked the first physical encounter between the American president and the families, following telephone conversations in October.

The president reassured the families that Washington is tirelessly working around the clock to secure the release of their loved ones.

Among those received at the White House were the parents of hostages Itai Chen and Omer Natura, along with the wife of Sagi Dekel Chen. Three additional family representatives joined the meeting remotely from Israel, as reported by the White House.

According to the American National Security Advisor, there are still eight hostages with American nationality in the Gaza Strip. The meeting underscores the Biden administration's commitment to addressing the hostage situation and ensuring the safe return of the Americans held in captivity.

In a separate event the day before, during a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony, President Biden reiterated his unwavering support for Israel's security and its inherent right to defend itself.

He declared, "You don’t have to be Jewish to be a Zionist, and I am a Zionist," emphasizing the enduring alliance between the United States and Israel. Regarding the ongoing military aid, President Biden affirmed that the assistance to Israel would persist "until Hamas is destroyed."

Specifically addressing the hostage situation, he assured the families that the U.S. government is actively engaged and working relentlessly to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas.