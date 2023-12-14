IDF announces death of soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground op to 116

Master Sgt. (res.) Elisha Loewenstern served in the Armored Corps’ 8104th Battalion

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday informed the family of Master Sgt. (res.) Elisha Loewenstern about his killing during fighting in the Gaza Strip. His death raises the IDF ground operation's death toll to 116 soldiers.

Loewenstern, 38, was from the city of Harish in the Haifa district. He served within Armored Corps’ 8104th Battalion.

Another soldier from the Battalion is said to have been seriously wounded in combat, according to the IDF statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli military released names of 10 more soldiers who died in the Strip.

