IDF reports fighting in Shejaiya and Jabalia neighborhoods in Gaza City, Khan Yunis

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement, over the past day, Israeli paratroopers "eliminated many terrorists."

Additionally, the IDF troops on Wednesday "searched a school compound that served as a central focus of the fighting of the Shejaiya battalion of Hamas."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1735198558934946007 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Magellan unit is said to have raided several checkpoints in Khan Yunis and to have discovered weapons, grenades and Kalashnikov rifles. Two shafts as well as a a rocket launch pit and a weapons warehouse were reportedly destroyed.

The 60th Brigade's combat team destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Jabaliya where the troops also "eliminated terrorists in several incidents."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1735203318886969512 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The 414th Collection Battalion of the Border Protection Corps identified a Hamas sniper firing from a building at the IDF forces." Israeli troops then "directed a combat helicopter that eliminated the terrorist."