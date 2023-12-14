IDF reports fighting in Gaza City, Khan Yunis | LIVE UPDATES
The first rocket alert sirens of the day sounded near the Gaza border as early as 6:04 am
With the ground offensive remaining in active phase and Israel's Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu vowing to "continue until the end, until victory, until the destruction of Hamas," hostilities carry on. Rocket alert sirens sounded in Israeli communities near the Gaza border as early as 6:04 am on Thursday.
IDF implementing a local humanitarian pause in a Rafah neighborhood
Yesterday's poll has shown 82% of West Bank Palestinians back Hamas decision to massacre Israelis on October 7
Palestinian security analyst Mohammad Najib joins i24NEWS to break down the shocking numbers
Iran warns against proposed U.S.-backed Red Sea force
Iran's Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani warned that a proposed U.S.-backed multinational task force to protect shipping in the Red Sea would face "extraordinary problems," official Iranian media reported on Thursday.
Ashtiani's comments came after the United States said last week it was in talks with other countries to set up a task force following a spate of attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on ships in the Red Sea.
Rocket alert sirens sound near Gaza border
Israel turns to Cairo to mediate ceasefire deal to release hostages - Egyptian media
Hamas leader Haniyeh: Any post-war Gaza plan without Hamas is 'delusional'
IDF reports fighting in Shejaiya and Jabalia neighborhoods in Gaza City, Khan Yunis
According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement, over the past day, Israeli paratroopers "eliminated many terrorists."
Additionally, the IDF troops on Wednesday "searched a school compound that served as a central focus of the fighting of the Shejaiya battalion of Hamas."
The Magellan unit is said to have raided several checkpoints in Khan Yunis and to have discovered weapons, grenades and Kalashnikov rifles. Two shafts as well as a a rocket launch pit and a weapons warehouse were reportedly destroyed.
The 60th Brigade's combat team destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Jabaliya where the troops also "eliminated terrorists in several incidents."
"The 414th Collection Battalion of the Border Protection Corps identified a Hamas sniper firing from a building at the IDF forces." Israeli troops then "directed a combat helicopter that eliminated the terrorist."
PA Ministry of Health claims 2 killed, 10 wounded in overnight drone strike in Jenin, West Bank as Israeli security forces reportedly continue operation for 45+ hours
Houthis attack ship in Red Sea with missiles, drone
U.S. delays the M16 rifle sale to Israel citing violence in the West Bank - Axios