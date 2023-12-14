Israeli security forces eliminate terrorist squad in Jenin, West Bank in 45+ hours op - report

IDF reportedly hit a terrorist squad with UAV earlier on Wednesday evening

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Police conducted the operation is carrying on with its search and arrest operation in Jenin in the West Bank on Thursday, Hebrew media indicate.

Israeli military has reportedly hit a terrorist squad from air with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). According to Palestinian reports, several terrorists were killed in the strike.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1735046938620518745 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hundreds are said to have been detained. The IDF also earlier reported confiscation of weapons, raids of the tunnels network and searched conducted in over 400 buildings

Additionally, four Israeli soldiers have been stated wounded during the operation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734903580233023759 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

