Israel asks Egypt to mediate new hostages deal - report

135 abductees are believed to remain in Hamas's captivity in Gaza for 69 days

Cairo received inquiries from Israeli officials to mediate negotiations on a new hostages release deal in exchange of ceasefire, Egyptian sources told the Qatari newspaper Al-Arabi AlJadeed.

According to its sources, the Mossad chief David Barnea on Sunday spoke with the head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamil. Barnea reportedly saud that Israel was open to the possibility of resuming negotiations.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 FILE PHOTO. Israeli Mossad chief David Barnea.

Qatar and Egypt are believed to hold informal negotiations outlining the potential ceasefire deal, Palestinian sources told Haaretz.

Earlier this week, the War Cabinet was reported to have rejected Barnea's offer to go to Qatar himself in an attempt to restart the contacts for another deal. A possible reasoning originates from the internal disagreements within Hamas, said Haaretz.

Meanwhile, the potential deal could allow 135 hostages to be freed as they have remained in Hamas's captivity in Gaza for 69 days.

