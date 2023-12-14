Hamas takes revenge, releases phone number of Israel's UN ambassador

Erdan has already received thousands of calls and messages from different countries, especially on WhatsApp

Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has released the cell phone number of Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan.

On Tuesday, during the UN General Assembly's vote on an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, Erdan explained that to obtain a real truce, it was necessary to contact Yehyah Sinwar himself.

He then held up a sign with the telephone number of the Hamas leader in Gaza and said it out loud.

The diplomat's intervention did not please the terrorist organization at all, which, in turn, broadcasted on its networks, and in particular on Telegram, the telephone number of the Israeli ambassador to the UN, obtained on the Israeli Parliament website.

Erdan has already received thousands of calls and messages from different countries, especially on WhatsApp.

The calls and messages mainly come from Arab countries like Jordan or countries with a majority Muslim population like Indonesia. "Hi, why are you taunting us and saying this is our leader's number. We will be able to kill in the near future," he received from an Indonesian number.

“Hello Gilad Erdan! Are you still alive today?” asks another. "Where are you dirty pig? We are here, and your end is near. Palestine will win and we will pray to Al-Aqsa to crush you. Allah Akbar," he received from Jordan.