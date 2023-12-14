Israeli ministers meet with Red Cross president, demand visit to hostages

The ministers urged the Red Cross president to promptly visit the Israeli abductees held by Hamas

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Health Minister Uriel Bosso met with the President of the Red Cross, Miriana Spoliaritz, on Thursday alongside representatives of families with members held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli ministers urged the Red Cross president to promptly visit the Israeli abductees held by Hamas, stressing the urgent need for medical assistance to those in need.

Cohen emphasized, "For 67 days, the Red Cross has failed in its mission to reach the abductees, deliver proof of life, check their condition, and provide them with essential medicines. Every passing day is a further failure of the Red Cross."

Asserting the critical nature of the situation, Cohen added, "We demand immediate action from the Red Cross, without delay. It's imperative for the Red Cross to use all channels to visit all the abductees, including children, women, and the elderly, held hostage by Hamas."

Red Cross Israel's FM Eli Cohen, families of Hamas hostages at the Red Cross in Geneva on November 14.

Bosso echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the Red Cross must prioritize this humanitarian crisis caused by Hamas's actions in Gaza. "The focus should be on alleviating the suffering caused by the terrorist organization Hamas, rather than on Israel, a nation abiding by international law," Bosso stated.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair A Red Cross convoy carrying Israeli and foreign hostages heads to Egypt from the Gaza Strip at the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

During the meeting, the ministers and representatives of the affected families urged the Red Cross president to prioritize this critical mission and ensure that the organization utilizes all available means to visit the abductees, assess their condition, and facilitate necessary medical care.

The Israeli ministers reiterated that securing the Red Cross's immediate attention to the plight of the abductees in Gaza remains their foremost concern, urging swift and resolute action to address this humanitarian issue.