Contentious war-time budget of NIS 28 Billion passes in Israeli Knesset

"This budget provides solutions for evacuees, businesses, Oct. 7 survivors, and for government ministries," says Finance Minister Smotrich

The Israeli parliament has greenlit a NIS 29 billion ($7.85 billion) wartime budget boost, aimed at covering the extensive costs associated with the recent conflict with Hamas and the border clashes with Lebanon.

The budget's approval has sparked significant debate due to the inclusion of discretionary funds for non-war-related needs, drawing criticism and divided votes from coalition partners.

Despite its focus on wartime needs, the approved budget raised eyebrows as it included hundreds of millions of shekels in "coalition funds," intended for ministers to address priorities beyond the scope of the conflict.

The budget secured passage with a 59-45 vote, with notable exceptions. Benny Gantz's National Unity party, a coalition partner, voted against.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Minister Benny Gantz votes no on budget for 2023, December 14, 2023.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed satisfaction with the budget's approval, characterizing it as "a good budget that provides answers to the needs of the war at the front and at home."

He highlighted the budget's support for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and its broad solutions for evacuees, businesses, and survivors affected by the conflict.