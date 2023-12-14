Hamas political leader tied to cache of weapons found in Gaza
Al-Masry's driver's license was found inside a vehicle that contained RPG launchers, assault rifles, and over 100 rocket-propelled grenades
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has revealed new evidence of a Hamas political leader's involvement with the group's terrorist activities in Gaza.
According to an IDF statement, a car full of weapons was discovered weeks ago near the home of Mushir Al-Masry - a senior Hamas official who serves on the organization's political leadership council.
The car contained RPG launchers, assault rifles, and over 100 rocket-propelled grenades. Al-Masry's driver's license was also found inside the vehicle, directly implicating him.
IDF officials said the weapons cache proves how deeply entwined Hamas' political upper echelon is with its armed faction. Al-Masry presents himself publicly as solely involved in civilian governance.
"It was assumed the so-called Mushir Al-Masry, posing as a 'politician', does not belong to the Hamas military wing," the IDF statement read.
Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>
"But this is yet another example of Hamas' political brass being an integral part of their ISIS-like terror operations."