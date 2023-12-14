Hamas terrorists eliminated in underground IDF operation

The IDF and Shin Bet reveal special documentation of the mission

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet have disclosed special documentation from a recent operation, highlighting the elimination of Hamas terrorists within one of the significant tunnels belonging to the terrorist organization.

The operation, conducted in recent days, was a joint effort by the IDF's northern division of the Gaza Division and the Shin Bet.

The uncovered tunnel became the focal point of the operation, where terrorists were identified and subsequently eliminated by the IDF's Yalam unit fighters, utilizing various means.

This is a developing story

