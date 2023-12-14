U.S. urging Israel to transition to lower-intensity operations in Gaza - report

The Biden administration aims for Israel to conclude its large-scale ground offensive within the next three weeks

The New York Times has outlined that the Biden administration has conveyed to Israel its desire for a shift in strategy, urging the country to conclude its large-scale ground campaign in the Gaza Strip by the end of the year.

Then, to move toward more targeted missions against Hamas, according to four senior U.S. officials.

The proposed transition envisioned by the Biden administration involves the deployment of smaller elite units of Israeli forces operating in and out of Gaza's population centers.

During discussions in Israel, Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, emphasized the timeline for this strategic shift towards lower-intensity operations, indicating a phased approach to the ongoing conflict.

However, Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, reiterated on Thursday that the battle against Hamas is anticipated to extend beyond several months. This assertion underlines Israel's determination to persist in carrying out strategic strikes in Gaza.

Responding to this report, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said he 'made it clear that Israel will continue the war until we complete all of our goals.'

The Biden administration’s perspective aims for Israel to conclude its large-scale ground offensive within three weeks or soon after, as disclosed by anonymous officials familiar with President Biden's approach.

Emphasizing that Sullivan did not directly instruct Israeli leaders to execute the transition, Sullivan reportedly told the war cabinet that the current phase needs to end within weeks not months.

This included permitting humanitarian aid into Gaza and implementing measures to diminish civilian casualties, despite initial opposition.

President Joe Biden waves after speaking during a Hanukkah reception in the White House on December 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Acknowledging the complexity of the task due to Hamas' extensive underground infrastructure in Gaza, American officials said they recognize the prolonged effort Israel will need in its pursuit of Hamas leaders, even after transitioning to a more targeted strategy.

Divergence between the U.S. and Israel has widened lately, particularly concerning the manner in which Israel is conducting its operations against Hamas and outlining post-war arrangements for Gaza.