Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with International Committee of the Red Cross President Miriana Spolarich, urging her organization to publicly pressure Hamas over inhumane treatment of Israeli civilians held captive in Gaza.

“You have every way, every right and every expectation to exert public pressure on Hamas,” Netanyahu told Spolarich.

The prime minister graphically described atrocities he attributed to Hamas and its allies, including the murder of babies and children, brutal rapes of women, and deplorable conditions for detainees. He presented Spolarich with medicines for captives while demanding the Red Cross fulfill its duty to aid them.

“They took children, babies, women, old people, Holocaust survivors, festival participants...and after shooting hundreds and murdering over 1,200, they took these people hostage. Where do you hear of such a thing?” Netanyahu asked.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair A Red Cross convoy carrying Israeli and foreign hostages heads to Egypt from the Gaza Strip at the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

The prime minister drew distinctions between deliberate attacks on civilians by terrorist groups like Hamas, and unavoidable civilian casualties in conflicts involving self-defense.

While thanking the Red Cross for working towards captive releases, Netanyahu suggested the organization has failed to properly delineate differences between terrorism and legitimate warfare.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel’s Health Minister Uriel Bosso and Ministry of Health Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov warned Spoliaritz that prisoner health conditions are worsening daily, with some facing grave danger. They presented evidence on the severe physical and mental states of formerly captive Israelis.

Bruno Sharvit Ministry of Foreign Affairs FM Eli Cohen, Health Minkster Uriel Bosso, and Miriana Spoliaritz

Israeli ministers urged the ICRC head to promptly arrange delegate visits to Hamas-held detainees to provide medical relief and verify their status first-hand. They also called for immediate coordination with health agencies towards securing proper care.

“Every moment that passes without international bodies reaching them will cost their lives,” said Bar Siman Tov during discussions, pointing to the two months captives have already endured.